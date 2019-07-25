Discussion
Maker
Greg
Hey PH, Greg from SHORBY here. Thanks, @chrismessina for hunting us! Thank you all for the priceless feedback last time! More than a thousand people supported us then, and that really inspires our team to work hard on SHORBY! Instagrammers use SHORBY to add multiple clickable offers and Whatsapp/Messenger to the Instagram bio. Add 5-7 catchy links (for example, best-selling products or latest videos or donation button) and a couple of messengers, and voila. Traffic is going up! Conversion is going up! Idk why, I only speak facts. And it's not only for Instagram bio. You can use SHORBY links on Youtube videos, Instagram and Snapchat stories, Twitch videos, and even Twitter bio!
Instagram bio
Instagram stories
Snapchat stories
YouTube videos
Twitter bio
Twitch videos
