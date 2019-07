πŸš€ Turn a single link on Instagram to multiple clickable offers

πŸ“ˆ More links more traffic! More chance to hook up your followers

πŸ’¬ Add WhatsApp/Messenger to skyrocket your conversion up to 45%

πŸ”₯ Examples? Asa Akira uses Shorby to convert 1.5M Instagrammers!