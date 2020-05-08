ShopSavvy for Chrome
Jake Marsh
Maker
For over 12 years ShopSavvy has helped over 30 million people save money using their mobile devices on Android and iOS. Now, we're bringing our years of price comparison experience to the browser. When you visit a product page, ShopSavvy searches over 30,000 retailers (both online and nearby "brick and mortar") in real time for details like price and availability, then shows them all to you in a sidebar. On behalf of the whole ShopSavvy team, we’d like to thank you for considering our new extension! We’re working hard everyday to make shopping easier, less stressful, and most importantly, fair for everyone.
