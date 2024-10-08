Launches
This is the latest launch from EmbedSocial
See EmbedSocial’s 7 previous launches →
Home
Product
Shoppable widget
Shoppable widget
Easily embed shoppable social proof from UGC to your store
Up to 10% more conversions by embedding a shoppable widget into your customers' shopping experiences.
Launched in
User Experience
E-Commerce
Shopping
by
EmbedSocial
Interactive
About this launch
EmbedSocial
User-generated content platform.
28
reviews
44
followers
Shoppable widget by
EmbedSocial
was hunted by
Nikola Bojkov
in
User Experience
,
E-Commerce
,
Shopping
. Made by
Nikola Bojkov
and
Simona Apostoloska
. Featured on October 30th, 2024.
EmbedSocial
is rated
5/5 ★
by 28 users. It first launched on June 27th, 2016.
Upvotes
50
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
