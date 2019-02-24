Shopify Starter Pack
Useful resources to start an e-commerce business
The pack includes:
1. Star Theme for Shopify
2. Social Media Kit
3. Branding Kit
4. Store Launch Checklist
Dmitry Dementey Co-founder of OUTLANE
Hi ProductHunt! This is our latest product to help new Shopify merchants launch their online stores faster and easier. The pack covers main design needs that each person has when starting an e-commerce business: Star Shopify theme, social media templates, brandbook template and a store launch checklist. Would love to hear any feedback, thanks!
