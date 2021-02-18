Shop By Sub

discussion
Tim
MakerI like schemes
I was looking for a new scheme and thought of trying to mix referrals with Reddit somehow - thus the idea was born! ShopBySub.com softlaunched in the 2020 holiday season, and it was surprisingly useful for my Christmas shopping. I knew that my brother in law is really into taking care of his car, so I browsed https://ShopBySub.com/r/AutoDeta... and got him some fancy looking wax that I would have had no idea existed otherwise. The biggest draw as a user for me is that I no longer am doing the hours upon hours of research that I normally would do when making a purchase. Now it's just a gut-check and maybe a bit of product comparison. For you techy folks - stack is React, Node, Postgres, AWS Amplify, S3 with a cronjob running on a Raspberry Pi 3b+ hitting pushshift once an hour.
