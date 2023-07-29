Products
Shop AI
Shop's AI-powered shopping assistant
Get personalized shopping recommendations from Shop’s AI-powered shopping assistant. Make shopping fun and find exactly what you’re looking for in a flash.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Bots
by
Shop by Shopify
Shop by Shopify
your new shopping assistant
Shop AI by
Shop by Shopify
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
,
Bots
. Made by
Tobi Lütke
,
Matt Legaspi
,
Joakim Keussen
,
Kieran
and
Birk Jernström
. Featured on July 31st, 2023.
Shop by Shopify
is rated
5/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on April 28th, 2020.
