  Home
  Product
  SHOOZ
SHOOZ

Shoes mileage tracker

Free
Embed
With the SHOOZ app, you can track the distance covered in your workout shoes to avoid injuries and improve your training performance. Create your shoe collection and track the mileage!
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
Sneakers & Shoes
 +1 by
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
SHOOZ by
was hunted by
Olga Królikowska
in iOS, Health & Fitness, Sneakers & Shoes. Made by
Olga Królikowska
and
Maciej Królikowski
. Featured on February 6th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is SHOOZ's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#72