SHOOZ
SHOOZ
Shoes mileage tracker
With the SHOOZ app, you can track the distance covered in your workout shoes to avoid injuries and improve your training performance. Create your shoe collection and track the mileage!
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
Sneakers & Shoes
+1 by
SHOOZ
About this launch
SHOOZ
Shoes mileage tracker
SHOOZ by
SHOOZ
was hunted by
Olga Królikowska
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Sneakers & Shoes
. Made by
Olga Królikowska
and
Maciej Królikowski
. Featured on February 6th, 2024.
SHOOZ
is not rated yet. This is SHOOZ's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#72
