Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Shoonya AI
Shoonya AI
Specialized foundation models fine-tuned for commerce use
Visit
Upvote 81
Specialized foundation models is fine-tuned for commerce use-cases, supporting multiple languages and local context. Built for modern retail and commerce applications.
Free Options
Launch tags:
E-Commerce
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Shoonya AI
Specialized foundation models fine-tuned for commerce use
Follow
81
Points
0
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Shoonya AI by
Shoonya AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
E-Commerce
. Made by
Deepak Ravindran
and
Dipankar Sarkar
. Featured on December 26th, 2024.
Shoonya AI
is not rated yet. This is Shoonya AI's first launch.