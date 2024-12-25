Subscribe
Shoonya AI
Specialized foundation models fine-tuned for commerce use
Specialized foundation models is fine-tuned for commerce use-cases, supporting multiple languages and local context. Built for modern retail and commerce applications.
Free Options
E-Commerce

Shoonya AI by
Shoonya AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in E-Commerce. Made by
Deepak Ravindran
and
Dipankar Sarkar
. Featured on December 26th, 2024.
Shoonya AI
is not rated yet. This is Shoonya AI's first launch.