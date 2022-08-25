Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Shodh
Ranked #13 for today
Shodh
Stock Research Platform for Indian Companies
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Shodh is a stock research platform with niche data of Indian Stock Markets Eg. Capex Data + Great User Interface
Launched in
Fintech
,
Tech
,
Finance
by
Shodh
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
Shodh
Stock Research Platform for Indian Companies
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Shodh by
Shodh
was hunted by
Jay shankarpure
in
Fintech
,
Tech
,
Finance
. Made by
Jay shankarpure
. Featured on August 27th, 2022.
Shodh
is not rated yet. This is Shodh's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#161
Report