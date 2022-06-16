Products
Shlove
Product
Shlove
Ranked #17 for today
Shlove
The long-term dating app for college students
Shlove is the long-term dating app for college students looking to find their life-long partner. Shlove works by focusing on a more meaningful and confusion-free dating process and by promoting a hookup-free culture.
Launched in
Dating
,
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
Shlove
Shlove
The long-term dating app for college students
Shlove by
Shlove
was hunted by
Jerry Noel
in
Dating
,
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
. Made by
Jerry Noel
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
Shlove
is not rated yet. This is Shlove's first launch.
Upvotes 1
1
Comments 1
1
Daily rank #17
#17
Weekly rank #74
#74
