Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Shlove
Ranked #17 for today

Shlove

The long-term dating app for college students

Free
Shlove is the long-term dating app for college students looking to find their life-long partner. Shlove works by focusing on a more meaningful and confusion-free dating process and by promoting a hookup-free culture.
Launched in Dating, Crowdfunding, Tech +1 by
Shlove
SeedInvest
Promoted
Online fundraising for growth-obsessed startups
About this launch
Shlove
The long-term dating app for college students
0
reviews
1
follower
Shlove by
Shlove
was hunted by
Jerry Noel
in Dating, Crowdfunding, Tech. Made by
Jerry Noel
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
Shlove
is not rated yet. This is Shlove's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#74