  → Ship Your Enemies GDPR

Ship Your Enemies GDPR

Send your enemies a GDPR request

This tool will help you send them a GDPR Data Access Request designed to waste as much of their time as possible.
They are legally required to respond to your request within 30 days
Nicolas Grenié
Nicolas Grenié
Jerre
Jerre
Nicolas Grenié
Nicolas GreniéHunterHiring@picsoung · Developer Advocate, Typeform
Inspired by ShipYourEnemisGlitter, this is meant to be sent to your enemies so they loose time (and potentially money) answering GDPR requests.
Jerre
JerreMaker@jerre_baum
@picsoung Thanks for hunting, Nicolas! 🙌🏻
Dmitri Brereton
Dmitri Brereton@dkb868 · CS @ UCLA | Indie Hacker 👨🏾‍💻
Everything about this is hilarious.
