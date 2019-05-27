Ship Your Enemies GDPR
Send your enemies a GDPR request
This tool will help you send them a GDPR Data Access Request designed to waste as much of their time as possible.
They are legally required to respond to your request within 30 days
Nicolas GreniéHunterHiring@picsoung · Developer Advocate, Typeform
Inspired by ShipYourEnemisGlitter, this is meant to be sent to your enemies so they loose time (and potentially money) answering GDPR requests.
JerreMaker@jerre_baum
@picsoung Thanks for hunting, Nicolas! 🙌🏻
Dmitri Brereton@dkb868 · CS @ UCLA | Indie Hacker 👨🏾💻
Everything about this is hilarious.
