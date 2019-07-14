Shine Wallet

Discussion
Anthony Ronning
Hello all, maker here! I built Shine for the Bitcoin2019 hackathon last month. I wanted to create a web-based lightning wallet that supports multiple implementations of Lightning nodes. Right now, lightning wallets either work for a single type of node (currently there's LND, C-Lightning, Eclair, and Ptarmigan). This leads to a segregation in lightning users and drastically different UX depending on which node a user set up with. I set out to remove that concern and allow multiple wallets in a single view. Shine currently works for both LND & C-Lightning, the two most popular nodes, but will be expanding to others. Besides that, I wanted to give users the ability to buy a preconfigured and ready to go node with bitcoin. This shall greatly reduce the onboarding experience and allow users to get started instantly. All config information is saved encrypted with the user's Blockstack account, and saved in the user's Gaia storage hubs. This is an alpha release, there's a couple supporting features that are needed both in Shine and in LND/C-Lightning. Suggestion right now is to use testnet nodes. If there are any suggestions or questions, would love to hear them!
