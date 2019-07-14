Log InSign up
Person8

A toolkit to restore identity for digital nomads

Don’t lose your identity. Protect your documents.
Person8 is a decentralized toolkit to restore your identity securely stored online through Blockstack.
Easily and safely upload and share your passport and other essential documents.
Juliet Oberding
Juliet Oberding
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, Person8 is a toolkit to restore your identity. We created a decentralized app for digital nomads to enjoy their life without the worry of identity loss. You can easily drop, paste and upload your essential documents. Identification Documents are encrypted. Use Person8, support homeless youth. Person8 was created to solve a significant problem experienced by homeless youth, loss of identity documents. For anyone without a stable homebase, the anxiety of potential loss of essential documents combined with the struggle of finding food, shelter or work can be overwhelming. We realized that there are a number of communities that would benefit from a better option for maintaining essential documents. We plan to provide a premium product for digital nomads and give a free version to homeless individuals and refugees. We released this in beta and are interested in feedback from the community in preparation for our next version.
