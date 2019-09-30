Shine Bathroom Assistant

Discussion
Ryan Gonzales
Maker
As Chris said, the first product in our journey is the Bathroom Assistant - a simple device that automates cleaning & maintenance. Because even though the bathroom hasn’t changed in a century—we have. Today’s bathroom is difficult to clean, baffling to repair, and wastes water! + 1 Trillion Gallons are wasted by household leaks in the USA every year. That's like leaving your shower running for a million years. + 3.2 Million... That’s the number of bacteria per square inch that are living in your toilet bowl. Bacteria that get spread around your bathroom by every flush. + You're out there making calls to the plumber so you can pay them $300+ for basic fixes you could actually do yourself in minutes. + You're exposing your family and pets to harmful chemicals, and then washing those chemicals right down the drain where they can end up in our waterways and ocean. ENOUGH. The bathroom revolution begins right now. We're excited to answer any questions you have about our product, but here are some basics to get you started. 1. The Bathroom Assistant can be installed anywhere near your toilet and is compatible with any toilet that has an external inlet pipe available. 2. The Shine Sensor easily clips onto the water inlet pipe. It then sends data to your device by sensing the water much like how a stethoscope is used to listen to your heart. 3. We use an electrolyzed water solution to clean your toilet--and it's chemical-free. It's as effective as bleach, and we have the third party independent lab tests to prove it. Also, electrolyzed water has been proving its power for decades being used as a cleaner and disinfectant for foods like sushi in Japan. Is there anything else you'd like to know? We're happy to help!
Maker
We've dedicated the last year and a half to build the bathroom of the future. The Bathroom Assistant is the first step in that journey. Look forward to getting your feedback and questions.
Innovative easy to use and a great help alleviating the hated chore of toilet cleaning
