This is the latest launch from Shimmer
See Shimmer’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Shimmer
Ranked #10 for today
Shimmer
1:1 ADHD coaching, 5-10X more affordable than alternatives
Visit
Upvote 12
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Shimmer offers 1:1 ADHD coaching at a fraction of the cost. Your expert ADHD coach will help you learn skills, build habits, and institute systems that are personalized for YOU.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Health
by
Shimmer
About this launch
Shimmer
1:1 ADHD Coaching, 5-10X cheaper than alternatives
10
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Shimmer by
Shimmer
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Health
. Made by
Christal Wang
,
Vikram Sreedhar
and
Xenia Angevin
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
Shimmer
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2021.
Upvotes
12
Comments
6
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#87
Report