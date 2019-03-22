A macOS menu bar app that removes formatting from rich text and allows for easy text case changes without copy and pasting into a new window or app.
Mario DiezMaker
Hi!👋 We are a designer and programmer who met online and started working on projects together to gain more experience in digital product design. The challenge: clients send over word documents with copy for their websites. Often times this text is formatted and headlines are set in all caps. To remove formatting and change the text case it often would require using multiple websites or apps and take some unnecessary time out of the project. So we decided to make a little desktop menu bar app that is easily accessible and can make theses changes with one or two clicks of the mouse.
