SHIFT
SHIFT
Convert 2D vector to the new dimension
Convert text or SVG file to the 3D, right in your browser.
Build cool 3D animations for your website, app, social media, or thumbnails.
It's super easy: Upload → Customize → Animate.
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Social Media
Morflax studio
About this launch
Morflax studio
3D design platform on the web
SHIFT by
Morflax studio
Augis Kaleinykas
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Social Media
Augis Kaleinykas
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
Morflax studio
4.9/5 ★
by 72 users. It first launched on December 17th, 2020.
