Tristan Pollock
Security is top of mind in the day of hacking wars and I'm a big fan of @eslam_salem and the team at Shieldfy.
👋 Hello Hunters! Super excited to share with you Shieldfy, Smart code security helper for developers. As a developers, we have tons of features and bug fixes to push every day, at the same time we need to make sure that every change is secure and don’t affect the overall code security. That’s why we built Shieldfy, to help developers identify and fix vulnerabilities and security issues inside their codes fast with every push and pull request. Shieldfy offer Human/Developers readable information about the security issues along with actionable steps on how to fix it. We would love your feedback and thoughts. Help us build the best security tool for you. Thank you! 🙏
One of the coolest things I’ve seen. It truly puts your code security on autopilot.
@ahmedkhairy Thank you Ahmed 🙏. Glad to hear you like it.