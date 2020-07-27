  1. Home
Shieldfy

Smart code security for developers

Shieldfy allows developers to detect vulnerabilities and security issues in their codes. It can integrate in the developers workflow with support of Github/Bitbucket and Gitlab.
From getting hacked to getting VC funding - a startup storyI have been asked that question from a friend of mine and I really couldn't answer it in short conversation, the journey is full of ups and downs. It started back 10 years ago in 2010, I was a team...
Tristan Pollock
Security is top of mind in the day of hacking wars and I'm a big fan of @eslam_salem and the team at Shieldfy.
eslam salem
Thank you @pollock for hunting us 🙏
eslam salem
👋 Hello Hunters! Super excited to share with you Shieldfy, Smart code security helper for developers. As a developers, we have tons of features and bug fixes to push every day, at the same time we need to make sure that every change is secure and don’t affect the overall code security. That’s why we built Shieldfy, to help developers identify and fix vulnerabilities and security issues inside their codes fast with every push and pull request. Shieldfy offer Human/Developers readable information about the security issues along with actionable steps on how to fix it. We would love your feedback and thoughts. Help us build the best security tool for you. Thank you! 🙏
Ahmed Khairy
One of the coolest things I’ve seen. It truly puts your code security on autopilot.
eslam salem
@ahmedkhairy Thank you Ahmed 🙏. Glad to hear you like it.
