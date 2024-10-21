Launches
Sherpas.dev
Agile Practices Automated for Distributed Teams
Automated best practices for software dev teams. Integrates with major platforms to provide clear progress tracking, identify issues, and improve workflows. It gives full visibility into the work process for better team management.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
by
Sherpas
About this launch
Sherpas.dev by
was hunted by
Yuliia Dorosh
in
. Made by
and
Alex Roman
. Featured on October 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sherpas's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
