Shelve
Shelve
Effortless & Secure Secrets Management
Effortless OSS secrets management. Run apps without .env (shelve run), sync via CLI/GitHub, command via Cmd+K. Secure, collaborative, superior DX. Free & Self-hostable.
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
Shelve by
was hunted by
Hugo Richard
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Hugo Richard
. Featured on April 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 28th, 2024.