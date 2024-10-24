  • Subscribe
    "The simple way to share environment variables"

    Shelve - The Simple Way to Share Environment Variables Open-source platform that makes sharing .env files with your team secure and effortless. No more Slack or emails! 🚀 Simple CLI 🎯 Drag & drop .env 👥 Team management 🏠 Self-hostable
    Productivity
    Developer Tools
    Tailwind CSS
    Nuxt
    Nuxt UI
    About this launch
    was hunted by
    Hugo Richard
    in Productivity, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by Hugo Richard.
    Hugo Richard
    Featured on October 28th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Shelve's first launch.
