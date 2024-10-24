Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Shelve
Shelve
"The simple way to share environment variables"
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Shelve - The Simple Way to Share Environment Variables Open-source platform that makes sharing .env files with your team secure and effortless. No more Slack or emails! 🚀 Simple CLI 🎯 Drag & drop .env 👥 Team management 🏠 Self-hostable
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
+1 by
Shelve
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Shelve
"The simple way to share environment variables"
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Shelve by
Shelve
was hunted by
Hugo Richard
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Hugo Richard
. Featured on October 28th, 2024.
Shelve
is not rated yet. This is Shelve's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report