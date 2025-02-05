Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Shell Sage
Shell Sage
Ai-powered terminal assistant
Visit
Upvote 70
Open-source AI-powered terminal companion with Ollama integration. Generate shell commands, debug errors, and enhance CLI workflows with local AI models. It also supports multiple cloud API providers like OpenAI, Groq, and Anthropic.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Shell Sage
AI-Powered Terminal Assistant
Follow
70
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Shell Sage by
Shell Sage
was hunted by
Dheeraj
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dheeraj
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Shell Sage
is not rated yet. This is Shell Sage's first launch.