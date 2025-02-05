Subscribe
Shell Sage

Shell Sage

Ai-powered terminal assistant
Open-source AI-powered terminal companion with Ollama integration. Generate shell commands, debug errors, and enhance CLI workflows with local AI models. It also supports multiple cloud API providers like OpenAI, Groq, and Anthropic.
Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence

Shell Sage
Shell Sage
AI-Powered Terminal Assistant
Shell Sage by
Shell Sage
was hunted by
Dheeraj
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dheeraj
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Shell Sage
is not rated yet. This is Shell Sage's first launch.