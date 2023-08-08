Products
Home
→
Product
→
SheetsInterview
SheetsInterview
Screening & interviewing platform for testing Excel skills
Visit
Upvote 14
50% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With SheetsInterview, you can optimize the hiring process for your organization to hire talent and actually assess their Excel skills. Excel is one of the most used tools in the corporate world and checking the skills of candidates sucks.
Launched in
Hiring
Human Resources
by
SheetsInterview
"Thanks for checking out our launch! Happy to hear any feedback that you have."
The makers of SheetsInterview
About this launch
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
SheetsInterview by
SheetsInterview
was hunted by
Kevin Peters
in
Hiring
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Kevin Peters
and
Boris Barath
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
SheetsInterview
is not rated yet. This is SheetsInterview's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
