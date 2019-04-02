Sheetgo Workflows
Create workflows from your spreadsheet
Cloud-based platform to automate and share the entire company 🔄 workflows from an online spreadsheet. Automate your Finance, Sales, Marketing, HR, Operations, and other processes using the technology you already know!
Discussion
cristian rus@cristianrus4
Looks great for teams :)
Andrija Nikolic@andrija_ni · appsRooster
Looks interesting! Definitely I’ll give it to try!
Angélique ToqueMaker@angeliquetoque · Marketing Wizard & Growth Hacker
@andrija_ni Thank you Andrija 🤩 if you have any questions don't hesitate to reach us anytime! 👏🏼
