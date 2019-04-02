Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Sheetgo Workflows

Sheetgo Workflows

Create workflows from your spreadsheet

#2 Product of the DayToday
Cloud-based platform to automate and share the entire company 🔄 workflows from an online spreadsheet. Automate your Finance, Sales, Marketing, HR, Operations, and other processes using the technology you already know!
Around the web
Introducing Sheetgo Workflows - Blog SheetgoToday, we are announcing our new vision on workflows . Sheetgo was actually supposed to kick-off in 2010 which is when Google saw it and said, "wow, you created an ERP with our spreadsheets, online? We didn't know that was possible." Despite a waiting list of clients, our inventors realized it was too early.
Blog SheetgoValentine Schelstraete
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Angélique Toque
Angélique Toque
Makers
Rafael Vidal
Rafael Vidal
Jonatan
Jonatan
Angélique Toque
Angélique Toque
Chad Pittman
Chad Pittman
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
cristian rus
cristian rus@cristianrus4
Looks great for teams :)
Upvote (1)·
Andrija Nikolic
Andrija Nikolic@andrija_ni · appsRooster
Looks interesting! Definitely I’ll give it to try!
Upvote (1)·
Angélique Toque
Angélique ToqueMaker@angeliquetoque · Marketing Wizard & Growth Hacker
@andrija_ni Thank you Andrija 🤩 if you have any questions don't hesitate to reach us anytime! 👏🏼
Upvote ·