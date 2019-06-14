Log InSign up
SheetDB

Turn a Google Spreadsheet into a RESTful API

Transform google spreadsheet into a JSON API and use it as a data store in matter of seconds. Create google spreadsheet, fill first row with column names, and the rest of data.
Arix
Arix
www.stripe.com Imitation is the highest form a flattery, eh?
Krzysztof Świtalski
Krzysztof Świtalski
Maker
Hey, I am Chris, founder of SheetDB. If you have any questions feel free to reach out for me.
