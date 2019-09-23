Discussion
Maxi Gimenez
Maker
Hey again PH 👋! Today I'm happy to announce the release of my new project 🚀 SheetAPI.co is platform that allows to transform Google Sheet's into RESTful JSON API in seconds! Using SheetAPI dashboard you can set-up a schema for your API and create the spreadsheet in one click! At the same time, you can define the endpoint permissions in case you want to disable some actions. We are planning to introduce more features in the near future, such as: - CORS (white list domains) - OAuth (revokable API tokens) - WebHooks (trigger actions) - An much more As a special offer for our PH friends! the premium plan will be 50% off! for a limited period of time! As always any feedback will be more than appreciated ☺️
