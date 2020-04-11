Discussion
I started to work on Shedled to manage my one-on-one meetings. I made the initial version almost two years ago. It was working perfectly. I was able to schedule my meetings for my preferred time then send it to my colleagues. Every participant gets notified of an appointment. It also sends reminders before the meeting so no-one gets late to the meeting. I also implemented notes section, calendar and Slack integrations. At the beginning of this year, I decided to share Shedled with my friends and family. They were using Shedled for different things like therapy appointments, private lesson appointments, meeting organizations etc. So, I thought it would be a good tool in this work-from-home days. It helps people to organize their schedules for free.
