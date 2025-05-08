Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Shayr: Family and Finances
Shayr: Family and Finances
Family finances & management in one place
Visit
Upvote 54
Shayr simplifies family finances and management in one place. Unify accounts, track spending, and monitor net worth as well as easily track family events, to-dos, and chore management. Keep track of your family together in one app.
Free
Launch tags:
Fintech
•
Personal Finance
•
Family
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Shayr: Family and Finances
Family finances & management in one place
Follow
54
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Shayr: Family and Finances by
Shayr: Family and Finances
was hunted by
Siddharth Bhate
in
Fintech
,
Personal Finance
,
Family
. Made by
Tavishi Dewan
. Featured on May 9th, 2025.
Shayr: Family and Finances
is not rated yet. This is Shayr: Family and Finances's first launch.