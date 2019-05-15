Create a link for an article or any other content, then we will show a custom call to action to your product or service when someone visits your link.
Its like every interesting news you share featured a call to action to your product!
And its 100% free! =P
Cassiano CalegariMaker@cassianocalegari · Founder - Autentique
Hey guys! Im the maker of Shary, please fell free to use it as much as you guys want :P If you find some bugs or have some cool ideas, please let me know!
Ryan Leverington@ryanleverington · 💵 Serial Entrepreneur 💵
Seems every site I try, I get : Oops, we couldn’t load the the URL. Please wait and try again or go back and try another website. OR Oops, the url you are trying to share blocks us from rendering it. Please go back and try another website.
