Shared Cards by Privacy

Hey Product Hunt! We launched our virtual cards on PH a few years ago, and since then we've had all kinds of folks using Privacy - from individuals spending more safely online, to businesses using us to control spending, to parents looking for a flexible way to share money with their kids. Based on all these different use cases, today we're happy to announce our newest feature: Shared Cards! No more copy & paste, no screenshots, and the recipient won't need a Privacy account to view the shared card. Just click the little share button when viewing a card we'll handle the rest! We’re giving a special $10 sign up bonus for the first 50 folks from Product Hunt, just use the code: PH1126! We’ll be around to answer any questions today. Thanks for checking us out! Bo
