Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Shaped
Shaped

Shaped

The fastest path to relevant recommendations and search

Free Options
Increase engagement, conversion, and revenue with configurable recommendations and search that adapt in real-time
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
Shaped
Polymer hiring
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Amplitude
ClickHouse
RudderStack
Snowflake
About this launch
Shaped
ShapedThe fastest path to relevant recommendations and search
0
reviews
19
followers
Shaped by
Shaped
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Daniel Camilleri
,
Tullie Murrell
and
Nic Scheltema
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
Shaped
is not rated yet. This is Shaped's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-