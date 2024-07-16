Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Shaped
Shaped
The fastest path to relevant recommendations and search
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Increase engagement, conversion, and revenue with configurable recommendations and search that adapt in real-time
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Shaped
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Shaped
The fastest path to relevant recommendations and search
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Shaped by
Shaped
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Daniel Camilleri
,
Tullie Murrell
and
Nic Scheltema
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
Shaped
is not rated yet. This is Shaped's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report