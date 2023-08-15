Shan is an AI-powered business analyst. It can complete detailed business analysis and create its report in merely an hour, which usually takes weeks of manual work. Shan can help you save time, money, and effort in doing high-quality business analysis.
Issue cards to employees and departments for specific tasks
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our launch — we'd love to know your first thought on the product. If you have a new product idea, and this tool helps you create a concept or pre-MVP document with detailed business analysis, how helpful would that be?"