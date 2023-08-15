Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Shan AI
Shan AI

Reduce your business analysis effort from days to an hour

Shan is an AI-powered business analyst. It can complete detailed business analysis and create its report in merely an hour, which usually takes weeks of manual work. Shan can help you save time, money, and effort in doing high-quality business analysis.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
Business Intelligence
 by
"Thanks for checking out our launch — we'd love to know your first thought on the product. If you have a new product idea, and this tool helps you create a concept or pre-MVP document with detailed business analysis, how helpful would that be?"

was hunted by
Aharsh M S
in Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Assistants, Business Intelligence. Made by
Aharsh M S
,
Ajay J Pillai
and
Shandhra Ramana
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
Shan AI
is not rated yet. This is Shan AI's first launch.
