Shamaze
The app that tells a story in your own voice
Bring the magic of your voice to bedtime stories. Use Shamaze to create personalized bedtime stories in your own voice - even when you can’t be there. Shamaze is part of Eleven Labs Grants Accelerator.
Launch tags:
Android
Kids
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Bedtime stories in your own voice
Shamaze by
was hunted by
Michael Raven
in
Android
,
Kids
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Namik Guliyev
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 4th, 2025.