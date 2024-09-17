Launches
Shader Vision
Shader Vision
Real-time GPU shader editor for spatial computing
ShaderVision is a real-time GPU shader editor for Spatial Computing, a live-coding tool for immersive prototyping and creative coding. Fully integrated with mixed reality features, you can seamlessly blend your creations with the real world.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Mixed Reality
Apple Vision Pro
by
Real-time GPU Shader Editor for Spatial Computing
. Featured on September 24th, 2024.
