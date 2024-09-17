  • Subscribe
    Shader Vision

    Shader Vision

    Real-time GPU shader editor for spatial computing

    ShaderVision is a real-time GPU shader editor for Spatial Computing, a live-coding tool for immersive prototyping and creative coding. Fully integrated with mixed reality features, you can seamlessly blend your creations with the real world.
    Developer Tools
    Mixed Reality
    Apple Vision Pro
    Koop.ai
    Koop.ai
    About this launch
    Shader Vision by
    Shader Vision ~ Immersive Shader Editor
    was hunted by
    clemzio
    in Developer Tools, Mixed Reality, Apple Vision Pro. Featured on September 24th, 2024.
