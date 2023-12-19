Products
Shader

Shader

New self-expression with AI

Instantly create custom AR/AI lenses and effects using just your phone. With Shader, anyone can create a filter using text, taps, or their voice. It also introduces a new way to make videos with its AI-first video creation tool that is accessible to everyone.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Augmented Reality
Photo & Video
Shader

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Please share your feedback on Shader Christmas templates! We've worked hard to create them for this holiday season. We're very interested to see how they work with you and your family/friends in front of the camera, not just in a single selfie!"

Shader
ShaderNew self-expression with AI
Shader by
Shader
was hunted by
Darya Sesitskaya
in Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Photo & Video. Made by
Darya Sesitskaya
,
Alejandro Romero
,
Nazar Kozak
,
Oleh Pidhirnyak
,
Dzmitry Pranchuk
,
Орест Купин
,
Віктор
,
Dmitry Titov
and
Kseniya Sidarchuk
. Featured on December 20th, 2023.
70
13
-
-