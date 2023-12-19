Instantly create custom AR/AI lenses and effects using just your phone. With Shader, anyone can create a filter using text, taps, or their voice. It also introduces a new way to make videos with its AI-first video creation tool that is accessible to everyone.
"Please share your feedback on Shader Christmas templates! We've worked hard to create them for this holiday season. We're very interested to see how they work with you and your family/friends in front of the camera, not just in a single selfie!"