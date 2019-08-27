Shaai is a pluggable blogging framework which allows you to source your content from anywhere and display it the way you want. It aims to be modular in every aspect.
Contributions are welcome: https://github.com/shaaijs/core
Discussion
Paddy
Interesting. Will try in my website for sure.
Hello people, Shaai is a pluggable blogging framework which allows you to source your content from anywhere and display it the way you want. It aims to be modular in every aspect. It was born out of a necessity to create simple blogs, easily, where you do not need a CLI, or a separate project solely for a blog. You can install it as any other module on your website, and also choose to self host it. The renderers are called scrolls, which can be plugged in as required. To start, you can simply install using npm and use it with Vanilla JS and React. Read more about usage: https://github.com/shaaijs/scrol... You can self host our CMS on your own server, or using our hosted CMS to write blogs. About hosting your own CMS: https://github.com/shaaijs/admin... You can see our own blog created with Shaai here: https://shaaijs.tech/blog GitHub: https://github.com/shaaijs/core Twitter: https://twitter.com/shaaijs We seek contributors and suggestions for Shaai, let us know how we can improve it!
