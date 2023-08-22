Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Settl
Ranked #16 for today
Settl
Settle disputes in less than a day
More info
Upvote 61
FREE 1 MONTH PRO
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Big growth in startups invites big disputes, refunds & cancellations. Introducing Settl - your now go-to platform to manage disputes by yourself (negotiation), let us mediate (arbitration) or escalate to court (litigation).
Launched in
Fintech
SaaS
Legal
by
Settl [Waitlist]
OpenCopilot
Ad
Build AI copilots for your own SaaS product - Open Source
About this launch
Settl [Waitlist]
Settle disputes in less than a day
0
reviews
73
followers
Follow for updates
Settl by
Settl [Waitlist]
was hunted by
Udit Akhouri
in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Legal
. Made by
Udit Akhouri
. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
Settl [Waitlist]
is not rated yet. This is Settl [Waitlist]'s first launch.
Upvotes
61
Comments
14
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#157
Report