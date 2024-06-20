Launches
Sets Workout App
Sets Workout App
The easiest way to track your workouts
Visit
Sets Workout App is the easiest and simplest way to track your workout progress in the gym! This Apple Watch first app enables you to create superset style workouts right on your wrist. Sets lets you focus on the gains instead of the screens!
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Wearables
Apple
by
Sets Workout App
DeltaHub
About this launch
The easiest way to track your workouts!
was hunted by
Carson Loyal
in
Health & Fitness
,
Wearables
,
Apple
. Made by
Carson Loyal
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sets Workout App's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
