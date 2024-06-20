Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sets Workout App
Sets Workout App

Sets Workout App

The easiest way to track your workouts

Free
Sets Workout App is the easiest and simplest way to track your workout progress in the gym! This Apple Watch first app enables you to create superset style workouts right on your wrist. Sets lets you focus on the gains instead of the screens!
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Wearables
Apple
 by
Sets Workout App
DeltaHub
DeltaHub
Ad
Setup and Manage your US LLC on a Single Plan
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Dribbble
About this launch
Sets Workout App
Sets Workout AppThe easiest way to track your workouts!
0
reviews
20
followers
Sets Workout App by
Sets Workout App
was hunted by
Carson Loyal
in Health & Fitness, Wearables, Apple. Made by
Carson Loyal
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
Sets Workout App
is not rated yet. This is Sets Workout App's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-