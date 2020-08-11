Discussion
kosovan
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I’m happy to announce Setapp for iOS. Currently, Setapp has over 190 apps for designers, devs, writers, and anyone who wants a more productive workflow. With its iOS counterpart, Setapp fits your busy life even better. You can start writing a note on your Mac, and then finish it up on iPhone. Create a mind map in the office, or get it done during your morning commute. Always pick up where you left off. We’re also very happy Setapp for iOS can serve a new digital marketplace for iOS app developers. A new, fair space to monetize your software. Join in and share your feedback, we’d love to hear what you think.
