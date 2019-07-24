Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
MakerPro
Alexander Zlatkov
Hey hunters, Alex from SessionStack here, We just integrated two awesome products together -- SessionStack and Intercom 🙌. Now, with just a click of a button, you can seamlessly leverage SessionStack’s interactive co-browsing capabilities within your Intercom live-chat. Here is a quick summary of what you can do with SessionStack for Intercom: - Get all the information you need by viewing everything that happens in your customer's browser - Guide your customers by highlighting and drawing on their screen - Take full control when needed -- click, scroll or write for them. SessionStack not only masks sensitive information such as passwords but also allows you to select parts of the page that you want to hide from your agents, offering full control over privacy and security. Our interactive co-browsing requires no client-side downloads or installations. And it works on any web application framework, across all major browsers. You can use SessionStack in our cloud or we can help you deploy it on-premises. With SessionStack and Intercom, you'll provide fast and personal assistance, cut the back-and-forth, and delight your customers. We’d love you to give it a try and let us know what you think. To celebrate the official launch of our integration with Intercom we have a special SessionStack offer for you! 2 free months of interactive co-browsing, session replay, and analytics for your support team if you purchase today. I’ll be happy to answer all of your questions. Best, Alex
