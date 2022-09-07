Products
Session Rewind
Session Rewind
Session replay that's 90% cheaper than FullStory
Record and replay user behavior to optimize your web experience, deliver real-time support, and resolve front-end issues, beginning at just $14/month.
Coming soon: heatmaps, funnels, and surveys.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
by
Session Rewind
About this launch
Session Rewind
Session replay that's 90% cheaper than FullStory
Session Rewind by
Session Rewind
was hunted by
Nis Frome
in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Quim perotti
,
Nis Frome
,
Yair Aviner
and
Daniel Borowski
. Featured on September 8th, 2022.
Session Rewind
is not rated yet. This is Session Rewind's first launch.
