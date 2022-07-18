Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Sesh
Ranked #1 for today
Sesh
Making parenting easier
Visit
Upvote 58
75% off: Price $100
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tell Sesh about your child’s tantrums each day to receive personalized science-backed techniques you can use right away. Receive daily guidance to coach you through applying techniques. Become a master of tantrum regulation!
Launched in
Parenting
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Kids & Parenting
by
Sesh
Segment's State of Personalization 2022
Ad
Unlock greater ROI by investing in personalization
About this launch
Sesh
Making parenting easier
0
reviews
189
followers
Follow for updates
Sesh by
Sesh
was hunted by
Johannes Frank
in
Parenting
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Kids & Parenting
. Made by
Jen Fox
,
Sierra
and
cauri jaye
. Featured on July 22nd, 2022.
Sesh
is not rated yet. This is Sesh's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Comments
5
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#69
Report