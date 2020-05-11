  1. Home
  2.  → Serverless-Dev-Tools

Serverless-Dev-Tools

Developer tools for the serverless world

sls-dev-tools improves the Developer-Experience (DX) of building state-of-the-art Serverless applications.
This open-source tool enables you to make intelligent decisions while developing and debugging, directly in your terminal.
How to succeed with Serverless? Automate best practices.I build, write and talk a lot about Serverless applications. Using AWS Serverless services extensively with my clients and, for many applications, it's the best technology choice. Serverless adoption continues to grow, but the biggest pain-point for companies adopting Serverless is no longer vendor lock-in or cold-start times, it's education and upskilling.
Announcing sls-dev-tools v1.0.0!This week we're extremely happy to announce that sls-dev-tools is officially in v1.0.0. The tool has come a really long way, providing statistics for all your Lambdas, allowing you to deploy them in a single keypress, having full support for the EventBridge Schema Registry, and a host of other shortcuts focusing on making the serverless development experience as smooth as possible.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Ben Ellerby
Ben Ellerby
Maker
sls-dev-tools is an open-source tool maintained by Theodo and built with the Serverless community. Think of it like Chrome Dev-Tools but for the Serverless world. Developers should not need to jump to the AWS console all the time while developing Serverless applications and they should be guided to the right metrics and actions. sls-dev-tools HQ allows you to interact with your Serverless application resources directly in the terminal. We've also launched sls-dev-tools Guardian (as part of the same toolset) to help check for best practices automatically. - HQ v1.0.0: https://medium.com/serverless-tr... - Guardian: https://medium.com/serverless-tr... - Twitter: https://twitter.com/SlsDevTools - GitHub: https://github.com/Theodo-UK/sls... - Gitter: https://gitter.im/sls-dev-tools Stars, Issues, PRs and Comments welcome!
Upvote (2)Share
Emrah Samdan
Emrah Samdan
Developer tooling is gaining more importance with the prominent increase in serverless adoption. sls-dev-tools eliminates the lost time between development environment and the browser. The team behind dedicates great time improving the product day-by-day. Our team already contributed to this great open-source initiative and will continue to support!
Upvote (1)Share