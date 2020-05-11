Serverless-Dev-Tools

Announcing sls-dev-tools v1.0.0! This week we're extremely happy to announce that sls-dev-tools is officially in v1.0.0. The tool has come a really long way, providing statistics for all your Lambdas, allowing you to deploy them in a single keypress, having full support for the EventBridge Schema Registry, and a host of other shortcuts focusing on making the serverless development experience as smooth as possible.