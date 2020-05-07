Serverless Cam
Bobby Z.
Maker
Hello, thanks for checking out my launch. I made this because I couldn't get a Recorder Chrome Extension to work in the last 20 minutes of a hackathon and I had to record the demo with my phone. Afterwards I checked the analytics and the judges apparently didn't even look at the product page. I decided to go ahead and make a recorder that didn't require a download because no download means you don't have to uninstall afterwards. Anyways I hope this is of use to you and if you have any inquiries or bugs to report and you don't feel like commenting here, you can dm me on twitter @MayorOfOnline.
