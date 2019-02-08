Serverless 1.37
Toolkit for building serverless applications
Focus on business logic, not servers. Serverless has become a movement about faster development and creative empowerment.
- Pros:
Deploy to many providers
Create, update, configure lots of resources
Forget AWS console's UI
Fast & great pluginsCons:
YAML. YAML is such a pain...
It's yet-again-some-more-configuration.
I've been using the Serverless framework for over two years, starting back when it was still named JAWS, in pet projects (online chess microservice), side projects (a mobile app's backend), proof of concepts, and two SaaS products. All but one where deployed on AWS.
It works great.ElFitz has used this product for one year.
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
@austencollins congrats on the launch :) Do you plan on creating any video content like tutorials and how-to's for beginners to get started?
