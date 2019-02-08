Log InSign up
Serverless 1.37

Toolkit for building serverless applications

Focus on business logic, not servers. Serverless has become a movement about faster development and creative empowerment.

Meet Serverless Inc. - The Startup That Aims To Accelerate Serverless ComputingServerless computing is no more a buzzword. It has become a first-class citizen of the cloud alongside virtual machines and containers. Serverless Inc., a Bay Area-based startup realized the potential of serverless computing back in 2015 when the only prominent serverless platform was AWS Lambda. Last week, Serverless Inc.
  • ElFitz
    ElFitzRocking the 🌍, one step at a time
    Pros: 

    Deploy to many providers
    Create, update, configure lots of resources
    Forget AWS console's UI
    Fast & great plugins

    Cons: 

    YAML. YAML is such a pain...
    It's yet-again-some-more-configuration.

    I've been using the Serverless framework for over two years, starting back when it was still named JAWS, in pet projects (online chess microservice), side projects (a mobile app's backend), proof of concepts, and two SaaS products. All but one where deployed on AWS.

    It works great.

    ElFitz has used this product for one year.
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
@austencollins congrats on the launch :) Do you plan on creating any video content like tutorials and how-to's for beginners to get started?
