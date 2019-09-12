Serpstat Website SEO Checker
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Yay! Finally the third version has seen light! We’re excited to be reviewed on Product hunt today! You probably faced the problem when you want to check a page, right here and right now but it takes to much finding / opening / logging in the right tool. (at least we had it many times). That’s why we created Serpstat Website SEO Checker, a browser extension that makes it easy and is at hand every time you need it. You can find out the key metrics of any site or page in just a few clicks. Also it’s a simple way to research competitors mostly their SEO strategies and tricks. WE WOULD LOVE YOUR FEEDBACK! Some of our cooler features (because we personally love them all) allows you to: 🚀 Analyze on-page SEO parameters 🚀 See top-ranked keywords of any page 🚀 Analyze SEO historical data of competitors 🚀 Find errors that hold your website back from better ranking We hope you like it and we can't wait to hear your feedback. So start throwing your thoughts right at us, both good and bad. We are here to answer your questions all day long.
My congratulations guys! 🥳 I really enjoy this launch, I know you've been working a lot on this piece. Great product! I want more! 😃
Nice tool Thank you guys!
Good luck, guys!
