Serpstat Website SEO Checker

Check your website's SEO, analyze competitors and keywords

#5 Product of the DayToday
Serpstat Website SEO Checker allows you to find the key metrics of any site or page in just a few clicks. It provides you with an extensive list of SEO metrics, analysis, and tips. Instantly check if any given URL or blog posts match SEO recommendations.
Eugene Lata
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Yay! Finally the third version has seen light! We’re excited to be reviewed on Product hunt today! You probably faced the problem when you want to check a page, right here and right now but it takes to much finding / opening / logging in the right tool. (at least we had it many times). That’s why we created Serpstat Website SEO Checker, a browser extension that makes it easy and is at hand every time you need it. You can find out the key metrics of any site or page in just a few clicks. Also it’s a simple way to research competitors mostly their SEO strategies and tricks. WE WOULD LOVE YOUR FEEDBACK! Some of our cooler features (because we personally love them all) allows you to: 🚀 Analyze on-page SEO parameters 🚀 See top-ranked keywords of any page 🚀 Analyze SEO historical data of competitors 🚀 Find errors that hold your website back from better ranking We hope you like it and we can't wait to hear your feedback. So start throwing your thoughts right at us, both good and bad. We are here to answer your questions all day long.
Stepan Isaenco
My congratulations guys! 🥳 I really enjoy this launch, I know you've been working a lot on this piece. Great product! I want more! 😃
Kosta Bankovski
New version rocks! Always excited to hear about any Serpstat release❤️ I'm going to use the extension even more now, thanks!
Hanna Kuznietsova
Nice tool Thank you guys!
Ivan Burban
Good luck, guys!
