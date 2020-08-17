Discussion
Rachit Singh
Maker
Hi, I am Rachit, one of the founders who've made SerpSquirrel. It's a Rank Checking Tool for SEO Experts globally. We're working to develop it into a featured-packed SEO Tool. SerpSquirrel lets you track your Google rankings, and monitor all your domains in one single place with ease. Why Our Rank Checker? 1. Google gives rankings based upon personalization and localization of user who's making the request. Rankings you manually check might be biased and thereby aren't accurate. We fetch accurate rankings based on language and country. 2. Manual rank checks take check especially if you have a large number of keywords. Our tool checks rankings of hundreds of keywords under seconds. Why Our Domain Monitor? We often buy multiples domains from different domain providers, and it gets hard to monitor their renewal dates, we made an inbuilt system to track all your domains in one place. Hope this community will find the tool useful! Cheers, Rachit & Nikita, SerpSquirrel
