Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Serializd
Serializd

Serializd

The ultimate app for TV fans

Free
Embed
Track, rate, and review your favorite TV shows. Join the conversation. With a lively community of 10k+ daily active users, Serializd is the best place to discuss the latest "Succession" episode or find friends to talk about your "Friends" rewatch with.
Launched in Social Media, TV by
Serializd
Advertise on Product Hunt
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out Serializd! I'd love to know your experiences with the website and the app. Let me know if you think there are any changes to the set of features or to the UI that would make your experience better :)"

Serializd
The makers of Serializd
About this launch
Serializd
SerializdThe ultimate app for TV fans
0
reviews
4
followers
Serializd by
Serializd
was hunted by
Humad Syed
in Social Media, TV. Made by
Humad Syed
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
Serializd
is not rated yet. This is Serializd's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#134