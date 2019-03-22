3D ambient soundscapes to relax, focus and fall asleep. Captured using special binaural microphones to give you an immersive experience.
All your tracks work offline too and we will keep adding new binaural tracks every month.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Channa K.Maker@floprr · "delightful tech."
I've been obsessed with ASMR and binaural audio for a while and recorded audio from places I've been to using Sennheiser AMBEO microphones. Planning to use this app to publish my recordings. Please let me know what you guys think :)
Upvote Share·