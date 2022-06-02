Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
Sequin
Ranked #10 for today
Sequin
Skip the API
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Collect
Share
Stats
No more polling, webhooks, query parameters, or HTTP errors. Start building with a real-time sync to Postgres so you can ship that feature in the next hour.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Sequin
Switchboard
Promoted
Work side-by-side, even when you’re not in the same room
About this launch
Sequin by
Sequin
was hunted by
Gercek Armagan
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Eric Goldman
and
Anthony Accomazzo
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Sequin
is not rated yet. This is Sequin's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#38
Report